  • Cutters' Ridge GC at Manistee National Golf & Resort
    Manistee National Golf & Resort
    Manistee, Michigan
    The 42-room Manistee National Golf and Resort is another Michigan bargain that sometimes gets lost in the shuffle among the state's crowded golf resort scene. Its two courses, Cutters Ridge and Canthooke Valley, are very enjoyable cart rides through northern Michigan. The addition of an outdoor pool and hot tub have made the inn more hang-out…

