Home / Courses / World / USA / Minnesota

Glenwood Golf Guide

Glenwood Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Glenwood

Glenwood Golf Resorts

  • Pezhekee National GC: #9
    Peters Sunset Beach Resort
    Glenwood, Minnesota
    Peters Sunset Beach Resort on Lake Minnewaska has been operated by the same family for more than a century. It is a destination for vacations, reunions, anniversaries and weddings. Lake lovers can go boating, swimming and playing on the water park or fishing. More recreation includes two lighted tennis courts, basketball, a boat ramp, fire pits,…

See Also

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me