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Glenwood Golf Guide

Glenwood Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Glenwood

Glenwood Golf Resorts

  • Pezhekee National GC: #9
    Peters Sunset Beach Resort
    Glenwood, Minnesota
    Peters Sunset Beach Resort on Lake Minnewaska has been operated by the same family for more than a century. It is a destination for vacations, reunions, anniversaries and weddings. Lake lovers can go boating, swimming and playing on the water park or fishing. More recreation includes two lighted tennis courts, basketball, a boat ramp, fire pits,…

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