McGregor, Minnesota

The Minnesota National Golf Course is a unique property with 27 holes, an RV park with 49 hookups and lake access, a restaurant and two townhomes and an executive log home available for stay-and-plays. The townhomes can sleep two foursomes – eight guests – and the home 10 guests. Shillelagh's Tap & Grill serves a full menu of food, plus nine craft…