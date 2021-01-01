Big Sky, Montana

The Montage Big Sky will open in 2021 with access to the adjacent private Spanish Peaks Mountain Club. The 150 rooms and suites, along with 39 Montage Residences, are nestled within Big Sky’s 3,530-acre Spanish Peaks community. When guests aren’t being spoiled with 5,800-skiable acres in winter, they can enjoy the Tom Weiskopf course, fly-fishing,…