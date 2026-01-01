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Gothenburg Golf Guide

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  • Wild Horse Golf Club - hole 16
    Wild Horse Golf Club
    Gothenburg, Nebraska
    The Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg has earned a reputation as one of the best value or bargain rounds in golf. The 6,955-yard course, designed by Dan Axland and Dave Proctor, has landed on Top 100 lists a handful of times since debuting in 1998. It delivers a quintessential “Cornhusker” experience, roaming through open fields surrounded by…

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