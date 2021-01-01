Home / Courses / World / USA / Nebraska

Gothenburg Golf Guide

Gothenburg Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Gothenburg

Gothenburg Golf Resorts

  • Wild Horse Golf Club in Nebraska - No. 18
    Wild Horse Golf Club
    Gothenburg, Nebraska
    The Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg has earned a reputation as one of the best value or bargain rounds in golf. The 6,955-yard course, designed by Dan Axland and Dave Proctor, has landed on Top 100 lists a handful of times since debuting in 1998. It delivers a quintessential “Cornhusker” experience, roaming through open fields surrounded by…

