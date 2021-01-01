Gothenburg Golf Guide
Gothenburg Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Gothenburg
Cozad, NebraskaSemi-Private4.03
Callaway, NebraskaPublic0.00
Elwood, NebraskaSemi-Private4.43137647065
Curtis, NebraskaPublic
North Platte, NebraskaPublic/Municipal4.66666666677
North Platte, NebraskaPublic
Bertrand, NebraskaPublic
Gothenburg Golf Resorts
Gothenburg, NebraskaThe Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg has earned a reputation as one of the best value or bargain rounds in golf. The 6,955-yard course, designed by Dan Axland and Dave Proctor, has landed on Top 100 lists a handful of times since debuting in 1998. It delivers a quintessential “Cornhusker” experience, roaming through open fields surrounded by…