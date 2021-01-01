Valentine Golf Guide
Valentine Golf Courses
-
Valentine, NebraskaPublic4.887258823510
-
Valentine, NebraskaSemi-Private/Resort4.60782352949
-
Valentine, NebraskaSemi-Private/Resort0.00
-
Valentine, NebraskaSemi-Private/Resort4.97058823537
Valentine Golf Resorts
-
Valentine, NebraskaThe Prairie Club along the Snake River Canyon in Valentine was founded by Paul Schrock as one of the Midwest’s first remote destination golf clubs. The resort is five-plus hours from major airports in Denver and Omaha, but well worth the journey to discover two top 100 golf courses, The Dunes by Tom Lehman and Pines by Graham Marsh. Both are…