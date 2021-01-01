Home / Courses / World / USA / Nebraska

    The Prairie Club
    Valentine, Nebraska
    The Prairie Club along the Snake River Canyon in Valentine was founded by Paul Schrock as one of the Midwest’s first remote destination golf clubs. The resort is five-plus hours from major airports in Denver and Omaha, but well worth the journey to discover two top 100 golf courses, The Dunes by Tom Lehman and Pines by Graham Marsh. Both are…

