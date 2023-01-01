CapRock Ranch
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 6998 yards
Slope 143
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|I
|71
|6998 yards
|73.9
|143
|II
|71
|6676 yards
|72.1
|140
|II/III
|71
|6517 yards
|71.4
|137
|III
|71
|6289 yards
|70.2
|132
|III/IV
|71
|5958 yards
|68.8
|131
|IV
|71
|5642 yards
|67.4
|123
|IV (W)
|71
|5642 yards
|72.3
|133
|V (W)
|71
|4876 yards
|67.5
|115
Scorecard for CapRock Ranch
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|I M: 73.9/143
|437
|578
|174
|637
|406
|157
|470
|490
|158
|3507
|537
|383
|540
|455
|390
|470
|145
|358
|213
|3491
|6998
|II M: 72.1/140
|426
|552
|175
|552
|350
|157
|470
|480
|158
|3320
|537
|358
|524
|450
|380
|450
|126
|335
|196
|3356
|6676
|II/III M: 71.4/137
|426
|545
|175
|533
|350
|157
|447
|456
|158
|3247
|507
|358
|524
|430
|380
|420
|126
|335
|190
|3270
|6517
|III M: 70.2/132
|392
|545
|163
|533
|336
|147
|447
|456
|146
|3165
|507
|325
|506
|430
|334
|420
|110
|302
|190
|3124
|6289
|III/IV M: 68.8/131
|392
|492
|163
|491
|336
|147
|388
|385
|146
|2940
|507
|325
|492
|385
|334
|395
|110
|302
|168
|3018
|5958
|IV M: 67.4/123 W: 72.3/133
|286
|492
|148
|491
|296
|138
|388
|385
|139
|2763
|444
|313
|492
|385
|315
|395
|95
|272
|168
|2879
|5642
|V W: 67.5/115
|278
|458
|132
|444
|296
|80
|310
|330
|91
|2419
|359
|313
|430
|317
|276
|340
|70
|232
|120
|2457
|4876
|Handicap
|5
|7
|13
|9
|11
|17
|3
|1
|15
|14
|8
|12
|6
|10
|2
|18
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|35
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|36
|71
|Handicap (W)
|13
|3
|9
|11
|7
|17
|5
|1
|15
|18
|4
|10
|6
|12
|2
|16
|14
|8
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Course Layout