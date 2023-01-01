Home / Courses / USA / Nebraska / Valentine

CapRock Ranch

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 6998 yards
Slope 143
Rating 73.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
I 71 6998 yards 73.9 143
II 71 6676 yards 72.1 140
II/III 71 6517 yards 71.4 137
III 71 6289 yards 70.2 132
III/IV 71 5958 yards 68.8 131
IV 71 5642 yards 67.4 123
IV (W) 71 5642 yards 72.3 133
V (W) 71 4876 yards 67.5 115
Scorecard for CapRock Ranch
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
I M: 73.9/143 437 578 174 637 406 157 470 490 158 3507 537 383 540 455 390 470 145 358 213 3491 6998
II M: 72.1/140 426 552 175 552 350 157 470 480 158 3320 537 358 524 450 380 450 126 335 196 3356 6676
II/III M: 71.4/137 426 545 175 533 350 157 447 456 158 3247 507 358 524 430 380 420 126 335 190 3270 6517
III M: 70.2/132 392 545 163 533 336 147 447 456 146 3165 507 325 506 430 334 420 110 302 190 3124 6289
III/IV M: 68.8/131 392 492 163 491 336 147 388 385 146 2940 507 325 492 385 334 395 110 302 168 3018 5958
IV M: 67.4/123 W: 72.3/133 286 492 148 491 296 138 388 385 139 2763 444 313 492 385 315 395 95 272 168 2879 5642
V W: 67.5/115 278 458 132 444 296 80 310 330 91 2419 359 313 430 317 276 340 70 232 120 2457 4876
Handicap 5 7 13 9 11 17 3 1 15 14 8 12 6 10 2 18 16 4
Par 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 3 35 5 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 36 71
Handicap (W) 13 3 9 11 7 17 5 1 15 18 4 10 6 12 2 16 14 8

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

