  • The Lodge GC
    The Lodge Resort & Spa
    Cloudcroft, New Mexico
    The Lodge Resort & Spa is a historic property in Cloudcroft, N.M. Located at 9,000 feet above sea level, its nine-hole course is the highest elevation for a golf course in North America. The current 59-room structure dates to 1911 after the first building burnt down. Rebecca’s serves three meals a day, and a spa will helps guests unwind. Local…

