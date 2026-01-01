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Cloudcroft Golf Guide

Cloudcroft Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Cloudcroft

Cloudcroft Golf Resorts

  • The Lodge GC
    The Lodge Resort & Spa
    Cloudcroft, New Mexico
    The Lodge Resort & Spa is a historic property in Cloudcroft, N.M. Located at 9,000 feet above sea level, its nine-hole course is the highest elevation for a golf course in North America. The current 59-room structure dates to 1911 after the first building burnt down. Rebecca’s serves three meals a day, and a spa will helps guests unwind. Local…

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