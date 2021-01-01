Courses: 13 Reviews: 159

Corpus Christi is home to one of the most unique museums on the planet. The USS Lexington isn’t just a museum, it’s a former WWII Essex Class vintage aircraft carrier that was in operation for over 40 years. There’s several exhibitions all throughout the boat, such as one that focuses on Pearl Harbor and contains photos, maps and different artifacts from that time. The ship has 11 decks and over 1,000 square feet of space.