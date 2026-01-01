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Port Aransas Golf Guide

Port Aransas Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Port Aransas

Port Aransas Golf Resorts

  • Palmilla Beach GC: #13
    Palmilla Beach Resort & Golf Community
    Port Aransas, Texas
    On the Texas coast, Palmilla Beach Resort & Golf Club in Port Aransas features a rare links golf course in the United States. Originally designed by Arnold Palmer, the course was later shorted to a nine-hole course under 2,500 yards and a three-hole short golf course called the "Loop: as part of the resort's commitment to a family-friendly and…

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