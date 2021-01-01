Lufkin Golf Guide
Lufkin Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Lufkin
-
Diboll, TexasPublic/Municipal4.054137
-
Nacogdoches, TexasPublic4.21568235297
-
Nacogdoches, TexasPrivate4.02
Lufkin Golf Resorts
-
Lufkin, TexasLocated north of the Houston area in East Texas, Crown Colony Country Club is a private golf club with a handful of villas for rent that provide member privileges during your stay, and the club offers stay-and-play golf packages that feature unlimited golf and some meals included. The villas feature two queen beds, full bath, kitchenette, in-room…
See Also
-
1 course | 37 reviews
-
2 courses | 9 reviews