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Laurel Fork Golf Guide

Laurel Fork Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Laurel Fork

Laurel Fork Golf Resorts

  • Olde Mill Resort
    Olde Mill Resort
    Laurel Fork, VA
    Olde Mill Resort is located in Laurel Fork, Virginia and is home to a Dan and Ellis Maples-designed 18-hole golf course. There are a handful of cabins and a 3-bedroom lodge onsite for overnight guests on stay-and-play packages. Maples Restaurant and tennis is also available to members and guests of the club. Olde Mill Resort is located minutes…

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