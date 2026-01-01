Saint Kitts and Nevis Golf Guide
Saint Kitts and Nevis Golf Courses
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Newcastle, Saint James WindwardPublic0.00
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Charlestown, NevisResort3.91666666675
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Basseterre, Saint George BasseterreResort3.814982403238
Saint Kitts and Nevis Golf Resorts
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Frigate Bay, St. Kitts & NevisSitting on its own private beach, the St. Kitts Resort & The Royal Beach Casino enjoys an ideal location just four miles away from the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and in close proximity to Nevis Island and Basseterre, St. Kitts' capital city. The resort offers a variety of rooms and suites with resort, golf course and ocean views, in…
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Charlestown, St. Kitts & NevisFour Seasons Resort Nevis is a beachfront oasis offering rooms, suites, and three-bedroom villas equipped with ocean and garden views, as well as private balconies, patios and pools. The 18-hole Robert Trent Jones II signature golf course on property is a par-71 layout with scenic fairways and lots of local Green Vervet Monkeys. The resort sits…