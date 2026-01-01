County Longford Golf Guide
County Longford Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near County Longford
-
Bumlin, County RoscommonPrivate4.416666666713
-
Athlone, County WestmeathResort4.678733031733
-
Roscommon, County RoscommonSemi-Private4.617647058823
-
Athlone, County WestmeathSemi-Private3.872549019620
-
Moate, County WestmeathPublic4.759103641525
-
Lough Sheelin, County CavanPrivate/Resort4.07
-
Moate, County WestmeathSemi-Private4.330610021844
-
Carrick On Shannon, County RoscommonPublic4.01
-
Ballinamore, County LeitrimPublic0.00
-
Belvedere, County WestmeathPrivate4.857142857133
See Also
-
7 courses | 246 reviews
-
6 courses | 48 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
8 courses | 42 reviews