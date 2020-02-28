Cote des Isles Golf Club - Pitch & Putt Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 18
Length 565 meters
Slope 90
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Compact
|18
|565 meters
|90
|Compact (W)
|18
|565 meters
|90
|P & P
|18
|445 meters
|50
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLocker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout