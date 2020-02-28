Home / Courses / Europe / France / Ile de France

Domaine du Tremblay Golf Club - English Park Course

About
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 27
Length 631 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 631 meters

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Architect Robert Berthet (1990)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Locker Rooms, Internet Access

