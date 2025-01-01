Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 5805 meters
Slope 128
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Liberty Country Club
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 5805 meters 128
White (W) 72 5805 yards 140
Yellow 72 5445 yards 123
Yellow (W) 72 5445 yards 133
Blue 72 5107 yards 120
Blue (W) 72 5107 yards 130
Red (W) 72 4710 yards 121
Red 72 4710 yards 115

Course Details

Year Built 2024
Architect Patrick Fromanger (2024)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa

Available Activities

Swimming, Yoga

Available Sports

Fitness, Squash
