Liberty Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 5805 meters
Slope 128
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|5805 meters
|128
|White (W)
|72
|5805 yards
|140
|Yellow
|72
|5445 yards
|123
|Yellow (W)
|72
|5445 yards
|133
|Blue
|72
|5107 yards
|120
|Blue (W)
|72
|5107 yards
|130
|Red (W)
|72
|4710 yards
|121
|Red
|72
|4710 yards
|115
Course Details
Year Built 2024
Architect Patrick Fromanger (2024)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Yoga
Available SportsFitness, Squash
Course Layout