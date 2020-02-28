New Saint Andrews Golf Club Japan - New Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6718 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6718 yards
|Regular
|72
|6232 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5396 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1973) Desmond Muirhead (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout