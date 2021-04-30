Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Biwaike Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7015 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7015 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6405 yards 70.7 121
Silver 72 5843 yards 69.2 117
Ladies (W) 72 5202 yards 67.1 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 535 422 410 400 180 550 383 222 373 3475 384 540 190 410 361 420 190 595 450 3540 7015
Regular M: 70.7/121 488 401 382 345 159 523 328 181 359 3166 338 500 169 387 332 404 171 548 390 3239 6405
Silver M: 69.2/117 465 374 349 318 132 494 303 164 331 2930 317 464 145 356 310 373 143 495 310 2913 5843
Ladies W: 67.1/113 465 351 267 227 132 450 257 102 222 2473 317 464 145 296 310 294 143 450 310 2729 5202
Handicap 13 9 1 3 15 11 17 5 7 16 4 8 6 18 2 14 10 12
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, NICOS, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, Diners, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

