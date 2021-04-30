Biwaike Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7015 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7015 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6405 yards
|70.7
|121
|Silver
|72
|5843 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5202 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Biwaike Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|535
|422
|410
|400
|180
|550
|383
|222
|373
|3475
|384
|540
|190
|410
|361
|420
|190
|595
|450
|3540
|7015
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|488
|401
|382
|345
|159
|523
|328
|181
|359
|3166
|338
|500
|169
|387
|332
|404
|171
|548
|390
|3239
|6405
|Silver M: 69.2/117
|465
|374
|349
|318
|132
|494
|303
|164
|331
|2930
|317
|464
|145
|356
|310
|373
|143
|495
|310
|2913
|5843
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|465
|351
|267
|227
|132
|450
|257
|102
|222
|2473
|317
|464
|145
|296
|310
|294
|143
|450
|310
|2729
|5202
|Handicap
|13
|9
|1
|3
|15
|11
|17
|5
|7
|16
|4
|8
|6
|18
|2
|14
|10
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, NICOS, UC, DC, AMEX, UFJ, Diners, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout