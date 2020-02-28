Kitsuregawa Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3400 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|3400 yards
|White
|36
|3133 yards
|Red
|36
|2674 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Diners, JCB, MasterCard, UC, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout