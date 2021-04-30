Sennari Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6833 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6833 yards
|Regular
|72
|6320 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4662 yards
Scorecard for Sennari Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|397
|505
|245
|397
|389
|346
|167
|370
|572
|3388
|521
|358
|177
|447
|425
|424
|347
|194
|542
|3435
|6823
|White M: 70.7/121
|359
|484
|186
|370
|375
|330
|154
|360
|555
|3173
|507
|346
|162
|424
|398
|408
|332
|175
|472
|3224
|6397
|Red W: 67.1/113
|328
|359
|126
|281
|344
|309
|90
|278
|438
|2553
|436
|321
|107
|331
|325
|324
|316
|139
|405
|2704
|5257
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|8
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout