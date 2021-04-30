Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Sennari Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6833 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6833 yards
Regular 72 6320 yards
Ladies 72 4662 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sennari Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 397 505 245 397 389 346 167 370 572 3388 521 358 177 447 425 424 347 194 542 3435 6823
White M: 70.7/121 359 484 186 370 375 330 154 360 555 3173 507 346 162 424 398 408 332 175 472 3224 6397
Red W: 67.1/113 328 359 126 281 344 309 90 278 438 2553 436 321 107 331 325 324 316 139 405 2704 5257
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 17 5 11 10 16 4 2 8 14 18 12 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

