Sendai Minami Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7101 yards
|Blue
|72
|6722 yards
|White
|72
|6235 yards
|Red
|72
|5051 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1993) Rick Jacobson (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
