Mori-No-Koen Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6715 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6271 yards
|70.7
|121
|LT
|72
|5373 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Morinokoen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|501
|432
|408
|351
|191
|360
|533
|192
|396
|3364
|420
|377
|520
|374
|373
|185
|404
|167
|531
|3351
|6715
|White M: 70.7/121
|476
|402
|378
|318
|169
|328
|518
|164
|368
|3121
|394
|356
|491
|343
|351
|163
|383
|157
|512
|3150
|6271
|Red W: 67.1/113
|448
|348
|345
|291
|121
|296
|456
|134
|338
|2777
|311
|262
|438
|315
|303
|136
|292
|128
|411
|2596
|5373
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, Master, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
