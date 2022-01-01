Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Mori-No-Koen Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6715 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6271 yards 70.7 121
LT 72 5373 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Morinokoen Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 501 432 408 351 191 360 533 192 396 3364 420 377 520 374 373 185 404 167 531 3351 6715
White M: 70.7/121 476 402 378 318 169 328 518 164 368 3121 394 356 491 343 351 163 383 157 512 3150 6271
Red W: 67.1/113 448 348 345 291 121 296 456 134 338 2777 311 262 438 315 303 136 292 128 411 2596 5373
Handicap 15 3 9 13 7 1 17 5 11 10 16 4 8 2 14 12 18 6
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, Master, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

