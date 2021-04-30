Grace Ridge Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7047 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7047 yards
|Blue
|72
|6616 yards
|White
|72
|6323 yards
|Gold
|72
|5726 yards
|Red
|72
|4970 yards
Scorecard for Grace Ridge Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|485
|204
|605
|164
|572
|355
|473
|356
|350
|3564
|562
|365
|168
|443
|386
|348
|587
|216
|409
|3484
|7048
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|438
|186
|575
|139
|561
|337
|439
|338
|325
|3338
|544
|340
|144
|412
|361
|322
|569
|190
|386
|3268
|6606
|White M: 70.6/120 W: 71.7/123
|402
|169
|555
|139
|541
|337
|417
|338
|315
|3213
|505
|340
|130
|363
|351
|322
|540
|177
|386
|3114
|6327
|Red W: 67.1/113
|319
|149
|456
|106
|464
|239
|261
|282
|260
|2536
|393
|317
|108
|304
|336
|290
|421
|121
|296
|2586
|5122
|Handicap
|3
|17
|7
|11
|1
|15
|5
|9
|13
|4
|14
|18
|2
|8
|16
|10
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout