Grace Ridge Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7047 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7047 yards
Blue 72 6616 yards
White 72 6323 yards
Gold 72 5726 yards
Red 72 4970 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Grace Ridge Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 485 204 605 164 572 355 473 356 350 3564 562 365 168 443 386 348 587 216 409 3484 7048
Blue M: 73.1/123 438 186 575 139 561 337 439 338 325 3338 544 340 144 412 361 322 569 190 386 3268 6606
White M: 70.6/120 W: 71.7/123 402 169 555 139 541 337 417 338 315 3213 505 340 130 363 351 322 540 177 386 3114 6327
Red W: 67.1/113 319 149 456 106 464 239 261 282 260 2536 393 317 108 304 336 290 421 121 296 2586 5122
Handicap 3 17 7 11 1 15 5 9 13 4 14 18 2 8 16 10 12 6
Par 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2001
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
