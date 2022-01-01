Miyagi Zao Royal Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6774 yards
Slope 129
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6774 yards
|72.5
|129
|Back (W)
|72
|6774 yards
|79.3
|140
|Regular
|72
|6215 yards
|69.9
|125
|Regular (W)
|72
|6215 yards
|76.0
|131
|Front
|72
|5455 yards
|66.1
|114
|Front (W)
|72
|5455 yards
|71.5
|126
|Ladies
|72
|4880 yards
|63.7
|104
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4880 yards
|68.2
|119
Scorecard for Miyagi Zao Royal Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|468
|366
|213
|528
|363
|501
|206
|410
|395
|3450
|425
|488
|201
|393
|399
|201
|401
|476
|340
|3324
|6774
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|396
|334
|175
|490
|350
|486
|181
|366
|354
|3132
|398
|470
|177
|367
|348
|159
|366
|463
|335
|3083
|6215
|Front M: 69.2/117
|334
|308
|134
|479
|275
|463
|153
|322
|332
|2800
|376
|383
|143
|277
|278
|132
|306
|445
|315
|2655
|5455
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|305
|245
|134
|360
|275
|418
|138
|322
|255
|2452
|347
|383
|115
|257
|236
|113
|306
|403
|268
|2428
|4880
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|16
|4
|10
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
