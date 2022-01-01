Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Miyagi Zao Royal Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6774 yards
Slope 129
Rating 72.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6774 yards 72.5 129
Back (W) 72 6774 yards 79.3 140
Regular 72 6215 yards 69.9 125
Regular (W) 72 6215 yards 76.0 131
Front 72 5455 yards 66.1 114
Front (W) 72 5455 yards 71.5 126
Ladies 72 4880 yards 63.7 104
Ladies (W) 72 4880 yards 68.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Miyagi Zao Royal Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 468 366 213 528 363 501 206 410 395 3450 425 488 201 393 399 201 401 476 340 3324 6774
Regular M: 70.7/121 396 334 175 490 350 486 181 366 354 3132 398 470 177 367 348 159 366 463 335 3083 6215
Front M: 69.2/117 334 308 134 479 275 463 153 322 332 2800 376 383 143 277 278 132 306 445 315 2655 5455
Ladies W: 66.9/109 305 245 134 360 275 418 138 322 255 2452 347 383 115 257 236 113 306 403 268 2428 4880
Handicap 3 9 15 1 13 7 11 17 5 16 4 10 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sendai Minami GC
Sendai Minami Golf Club
Murata, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grace Ridge CC
Grace Ridge Country Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Great Sendai CC
Great Sendai Country Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aobayama Park GC
Aobayama Park Golf Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Hills GC - Yaotome: #5
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Izumi/Yaotome Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Hills GC - Nakayama: #3
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Yaotome/Nakayama Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zao CC
Zao Country Club
Yamagata, Yamagata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Hills GC - Izumi: #6
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Nakayama/Izumi Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyagino GC: #1
Miyagino Golf Club
Yamamoto, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rifu GC
Rifu Golf Club
Rifu, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Osato GC: #2
Osato Golf Club
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me