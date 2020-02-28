Takikawa Public Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6051 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6051 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
