Takikawa Maruka Kogen Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7052 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7052 yards
|Regular
|72
|6615 yards
|Front
|72
|6221 yards
|Women
|72
|5324 yards
Scorecard for Takikawamarukakogen Country Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|542
|473
|533
|221
|363
|193
|421
|427
|414
|3587
|383
|406
|329
|187
|478
|538
|424
|166
|554
|3465
|7052
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|512
|431
|510
|206
|341
|174
|400
|412
|394
|3380
|359
|379
|302
|169
|430
|515
|403
|153
|525
|3235
|6615
|Front M: 70.7/121
|485
|403
|488
|180
|321
|168
|375
|397
|378
|3195
|329
|363
|297
|148
|383
|490
|372
|144
|500
|3026
|6221
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|432
|341
|425
|148
|288
|154
|339
|373
|332
|2832
|280
|328
|279
|126
|342
|437
|249
|122
|329
|2492
|5324
|Handicap
|5
|1
|15
|13
|17
|9
|11
|3
|7
|16
|14
|18
|10
|2
|12
|6
|8
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect Jim Fazio (2000)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC, VISA, Diners, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
