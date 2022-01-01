Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Takikawa Maruka Kogen Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7052 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7052 yards
Regular 72 6615 yards
Front 72 6221 yards
Women 72 5324 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takikawamarukakogen Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 542 473 533 221 363 193 421 427 414 3587 383 406 329 187 478 538 424 166 554 3465 7052
Regular M: 73.1/123 512 431 510 206 341 174 400 412 394 3380 359 379 302 169 430 515 403 153 525 3235 6615
Front M: 70.7/121 485 403 488 180 321 168 375 397 378 3195 329 363 297 148 383 490 372 144 500 3026 6221
Ladies W: 67.1/113 432 341 425 148 288 154 339 373 332 2832 280 328 279 126 342 437 249 122 329 2492 5324
Handicap 5 1 15 13 17 9 11 3 7 16 14 18 10 2 12 6 8 4
Par 5 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built 2000
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect Jim Fazio (2000)

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC, VISA, Diners, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

