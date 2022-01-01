Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Shin Naie Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6492 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6492 yards 73.3
Back 72 6436 yards 71.2
Reg 72 6088 yards 69.6
Front 72 5211 yards 65.6
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shin Naie Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.3/123 507 399 412 152 404 423 491 176 450 3414 419 547 188 421 490 399 205 418 391 3478 6892
Back M: 71.2/121 474 359 377 136 387 404 478 152 414 3181 401 514 174 399 474 356 185 380 372 3255 6436
Regular M: 69.6/117 449 337 351 121 370 385 464 134 391 3002 384 493 158 380 458 339 165 356 353 3086 6088
Ladies W: 65.6/113 416 257 316 95 344 326 418 118 351 2641 360 422 123 288 407 280 107 317 266 2570 5211
Handicap 9 17 11 7 13 5 15 3 1 2 10 12 6 18 14 4 8 16
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, AMEX

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Golf 5 Country Bibai
Golf5 Country Bibai Course - East
Bibai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Bibai
Golf5 Country Bibai Course - Middle
Bibai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Bibai
Golf5 Country Bibai Course - West
Bibai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takikawa Public GC
Takikawa Public Golf Course
Takikawa, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokkaido Links CC
Hokkaido Links Country Club
Bibai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iwamizawa Kijigamori CC: #1
Iwamizawa Kijigamori Country Club
Iwamizawa, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
New Shinotsu GC
New Shinotsu Golf Course
Shinshinotsu, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Aoyama Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Dateyama Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Kanazawa Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikari Heigen CC
Ishikari Heigen Country Club - South/West Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me