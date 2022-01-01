Shin Naie Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6492 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6492 yards
|73.3
|Back
|72
|6436 yards
|71.2
|Reg
|72
|6088 yards
|69.6
|Front
|72
|5211 yards
|65.6
Scorecard for Shin Naie Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.3/123
|507
|399
|412
|152
|404
|423
|491
|176
|450
|3414
|419
|547
|188
|421
|490
|399
|205
|418
|391
|3478
|6892
|Back M: 71.2/121
|474
|359
|377
|136
|387
|404
|478
|152
|414
|3181
|401
|514
|174
|399
|474
|356
|185
|380
|372
|3255
|6436
|Regular M: 69.6/117
|449
|337
|351
|121
|370
|385
|464
|134
|391
|3002
|384
|493
|158
|380
|458
|339
|165
|356
|353
|3086
|6088
|Ladies W: 65.6/113
|416
|257
|316
|95
|344
|326
|418
|118
|351
|2641
|360
|422
|123
|288
|407
|280
|107
|317
|266
|2570
|5211
|Handicap
|9
|17
|11
|7
|13
|5
|15
|3
|1
|2
|10
|12
|6
|18
|14
|4
|8
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, AMEX
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
