Shizuoka Country Shimada Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6546 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6546 yards
|Regular
|72
|6271 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kinya Fujita (1965)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, Saison, UC, UFJ, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Featured Content
Course Layout