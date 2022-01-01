Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

MIOS Kikugawa Country Club

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6676 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6676 yards
Scorecard for Mios Kikugawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 407 175 367 562 348 503 198 435 406 3401 561 427 375 194 539 418 359 214 439 3526 6927
Yellow M: 70.6/119 W: 74.1/125 398 175 364 559 348 505 186 416 406 3357 555 404 336 189 532 380 359 210 408 3373 6730
White M: 72.2/121 395 164 355 525 339 492 179 405 361 3215 547 406 367 162 500 370 319 200 423 3294 6509
Red W: 72.5/122 386 164 352 522 339 494 167 386 361 3171 541 383 328 157 493 332 319 196 392 3141 6312
Handicap 10 14 12 8 18 16 6 2 4 5 3 15 13 17 9 11 7 1
Par 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Fairways Bent/Korai Grass
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / AMEX / UC / MC / NICOS / Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Kikugawa CC
Kikugawa Country Club
Kikugawa, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shizuoka Country Hamaoka - Ogasa
Shizuoka Country Hamaoka - Ogasa Course
Omaezaki, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shizuoka Country Fukuroi
Shizuoka Country Fukuroi Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
0.0
0
Write Review
Holon GC
Holon Golf Club
Kikugawa, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shizuoka Country Hamaoka - Takamatsu
Shizuoka Country Hamaoka - Takamatsu Course
Omaezaki, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagara CC: #6
Sagara Country Club
Makinohara, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragi GC at Yamaha Resort - Ukari
Katsuragi Golf Club at Yamaha Resort - Ukari Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kakegawa Greenhill CC
Kakegawa Greenhill Country Club
Kakegawa, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragi GC at Yamaha Resort - Yamana
Katsuragi Golf Club at Yamaha Resort - Yamana Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shizuoka Country Shimada GC
Shizuoka Country Shimada Golf Course
Shimada, Shizuoka
0.0
0
Write Review
Miki no Sato CC: #6
Miki no Sato Country Club
Mori, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hamamatsu Seaside GC - Pine Lake: #5
Hamamatsu Seaside Golf Club - Pine Lake Course
Iwata, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
