MIOS Kikugawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6676 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6676 yards
Scorecard for Mios Kikugawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|407
|175
|367
|562
|348
|503
|198
|435
|406
|3401
|561
|427
|375
|194
|539
|418
|359
|214
|439
|3526
|6927
|Yellow M: 70.6/119 W: 74.1/125
|398
|175
|364
|559
|348
|505
|186
|416
|406
|3357
|555
|404
|336
|189
|532
|380
|359
|210
|408
|3373
|6730
|White M: 72.2/121
|395
|164
|355
|525
|339
|492
|179
|405
|361
|3215
|547
|406
|367
|162
|500
|370
|319
|200
|423
|3294
|6509
|Red W: 72.5/122
|386
|164
|352
|522
|339
|494
|167
|386
|361
|3171
|541
|383
|328
|157
|493
|332
|319
|196
|392
|3141
|6312
|Handicap
|10
|14
|12
|8
|18
|16
|6
|2
|4
|5
|3
|15
|13
|17
|9
|11
|7
|1
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Fairways Bent/Korai Grass
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / AMEX / UC / MC / NICOS / Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
