Shizuoka Country Hamaoka - Ogasa Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6621 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|6621 yards
|Blue
|72
|6430 yards
|White
|72
|6109 yards
|Gold
|72
|5525 yards
|Red
|72
|5014 yards
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bryce Swanson (2019) Rees Jones (2019)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout