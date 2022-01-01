Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Shizuoka Yomiuri Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6696 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6696 yards
Back/Korai 72 6454 yards
Regular/Bent 72 6311 yards
Regular/Korai 72 6071 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shizuoka Yomiuri Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 523 366 200 360 556 433 332 163 435 3368 402 154 381 528 334 195 517 375 452 3338 6706
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 500 344 184 336 533 386 318 144 419 3164 385 136 362 511 316 170 490 358 429 3157 6321
Handicap 9 5 11 13 1 3 15 17 7 16 18 6 2 10 12 4 14 8
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Internet Access

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

