Shizuoka Yomiuri Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6696 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6696 yards
|Back/Korai
|72
|6454 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6311 yards
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6071 yards
Scorecard for Shizuoka Yomiuri Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|523
|366
|200
|360
|556
|433
|332
|163
|435
|3368
|402
|154
|381
|528
|334
|195
|517
|375
|452
|3338
|6706
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|500
|344
|184
|336
|533
|386
|318
|144
|419
|3164
|385
|136
|362
|511
|316
|170
|490
|358
|429
|3157
|6321
|Handicap
|9
|5
|11
|13
|1
|3
|15
|17
|7
|16
|18
|6
|2
|10
|12
|4
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Internet Access
Course Layout