Port Royal Golf Club - 16th
A view of the 16th hole at Port Royal Golf Club, which hosted the PGA Grand Slam of Golf from 2009-2014. Courtesy of Port Royal G.C.
Port Royal Golf Club
Port Royal Golf Club is a showstopper of ocean views on Bermuda. Courtesy of barberda
The Mid Ocean Club - hole 5
Mid Ocean Club, designed by the legendary C.B. Macdonald, features a famous Cape Hole where Babe Ruth once made a big number. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Mid Ocean Club - hole 7
The par-3 seventh hole at the Mid Ocean Club is short and plays over water. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass
Five Forts GC: #10
Sunset view of the 10th hole at Five Forts Golf Club. Five Forts Golf Club
Five Forts GC: #18
Aerial view of the 18th hole at Five Forts Golf Club. Five Forts Golf Club
Tucker's Point Club
A view of a green with water coming into play at Tucker's Point Club. Tucker's GC
Tucker's Point Club - hole 17
The drivable 17th is one of the gems of the Tucker's Point Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Fairmont Southampton golf
The Fairmont Southampton features an excellent par-3 golf course that has hosted an international par-3 championship that players from around the world. Courtesy of Fairmont
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Ocean views are aplenty on the Turtle Hill Golf Club, a dynamic par-3 layout at the Fairmont Southampton. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
10 Images

A scenic tour of Bermuda's best golf courses

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship shines a spotlight on this tiny, charming island.

The traveling show that is the PGA Tour stops in Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The coverage on GOLF Channel will shine a spotlight on the Port Royal Golf Club, one of five impressive golf courses located right on the ocean. Tune in from 1:30-4:30 p.m. (EST) Thursday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. (EST) Saturday and Sunday.

Watching might even inspire you to visit. First, let's clear up some misconceptions about Bermuda.

* It's in the Caribbean. No, it's not. Bermuda is located about 650 miles east of the Carolinas, well north of other famous islands well known for golf.

* Winter is the ideal time to visit for golf. Technically no, it's not. Bermuda isn't the sun-drenched paradise you might expect. While plenty of golfers still visit during winter to play because of milder temperatures from November through February, Bermuda's best season for a tee time is spring. April and May are the driest months, according to climatestotravel.com. Summer is muggy and hot, but morning golf followed by a beach day on pink-sand beaches sounds like an amazing vacation.

* Bermuda is too expensive to visit. No it's not. Yes, everything on the island is pricey, but it's comparable to other luxury golf vacations in the Caribbean such as the Dominican Republic's Punta Cana and Casa de Campo, Barbados or the Bahamas.

What's cool about Bermuda is its variety of courses for such a small sample size. The most famous is an architectural classic, the Mid Ocean Club by C.B. MacDonald. It ranks among the 50 most beautiful courses in the world. Port Royal is the perfect resort/public course complement to the more private Mid Ocean Club (accessible only on certain days). Port Royal delivers stunning views, a historic fort next to the 15th tee and a solid history of professional golf. It hosted the PGA Grand Slam of Golf from 2009-2014.

The Fairmont Southampton and the Rosewood Bermuda jockey for the claim as the island's best golf resort. The Fairmont is home to one of the world's premier 18-hole par 3s, Turtle Hill. The Rosewood counters with Tucker's Point Club, a sporty, hilly design that's a par 70 of roughly 6,500 yards. A newcomer burst onto the scene this year, adding even more competition. The St. Regis Bermuda Resort overlooks St. Catherine’s Beach and offers the new Five Forts Golf Club. Like everything in Bermuda, it's a little short on land (a par 62 of 4,436 yards) but makes up for it with an intimate connection to the shoreline and views for days.

Enjoy them in the photo gallery below.

RoundupsTrips
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed more than 1,000 courses and golf destinations for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfadvisor and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
A scenic tour of Bermuda's best golf courses
