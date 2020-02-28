Nemu Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6768 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6768 yards
|Blue
|72
|6215 yards
|White
|72
|6004 yards
|Gold
|72
|5509 yards
|Red
|72
|4724 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Architect Damian Pascuzzo (2015) Steve Pate (2015)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout