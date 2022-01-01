Iseshima Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6405 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6405 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6136 yards
|70.0
|120
|Front
|72
|5853 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5853 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies
|72
|4869 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Iseshima Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121
|530
|404
|183
|385
|320
|323
|337
|162
|549
|3193
|504
|180
|374
|196
|430
|339
|370
|301
|518
|3212
|6405
|Yellow M: 70.0/120
|514
|395
|176
|365
|307
|302
|325
|152
|511
|3047
|493
|167
|362
|184
|420
|324
|353
|285
|501
|3089
|6136
|Blue M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|498
|365
|168
|351
|294
|286
|300
|144
|477
|2883
|480
|155
|349
|168
|409
|311
|336
|274
|488
|2970
|5853
|Red W: 66.9/109
|450
|297
|117
|278
|250
|250
|256
|95
|438
|2431
|404
|117
|299
|120
|331
|264
|280
|184
|439
|2438
|4869
|Handicap
|5
|1
|17
|3
|7
|11
|13
|15
|9
|10
|18
|4
|16
|2
|14
|6
|12
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
