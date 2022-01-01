Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Iseshima Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6405 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6405 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6136 yards 70.0 120
Front 72 5853 yards 69.2 117
Front (W) 72 5853 yards 70.2 119
Ladies 72 4869 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard for Iseshima Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 530 404 183 385 320 323 337 162 549 3193 504 180 374 196 430 339 370 301 518 3212 6405
Yellow M: 70.0/120 514 395 176 365 307 302 325 152 511 3047 493 167 362 184 420 324 353 285 501 3089 6136
Blue M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 498 365 168 351 294 286 300 144 477 2883 480 155 349 168 409 311 336 274 488 2970 5853
Red W: 66.9/109 450 297 117 278 250 250 256 95 438 2431 404 117 299 120 331 264 280 184 439 2438 4869
Handicap 5 1 17 3 7 11 13 15 9 10 18 4 16 2 14 6 12 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

