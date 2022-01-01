Kintetsu Kashikojima Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6959 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6959 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6626 yards
|72.9
|126
|Front
|72
|6288 yards
|70.7
|121
|Gold
|72
|5991 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5400 yards
|Pink
|72
|4890 yards
Scorecard for Kintetsu Kashikojima Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|530
|360
|415
|405
|155
|450
|500
|197
|453
|3465
|370
|177
|390
|526
|380
|415
|576
|220
|440
|3494
|6959
|Regular M: 72.9/126
|500
|345
|391
|383
|142
|429
|483
|181
|437
|3291
|351
|166
|374
|510
|364
|401
|541
|202
|426
|3335
|6626
|Front M: 70.7/121
|487
|331
|370
|359
|129
|408
|472
|162
|416
|3134
|330
|146
|354
|493
|345
|377
|525
|179
|405
|3154
|6288
|Ladys W: 71.7/123
|474
|314
|356
|345
|117
|392
|459
|150
|388
|2995
|318
|130
|337
|481
|329
|363
|515
|163
|385
|3021
|6016
|Handicap
|13
|11
|5
|9
|15
|1
|17
|7
|3
|14
|4
|16
|18
|12
|10
|8
|6
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1969)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, MUFG, Master, Amex, Diners & Medical Cooperative Cards
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed No (for visitors)
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
