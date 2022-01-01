Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Kintetsu Kashikojima Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6959 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6959 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6626 yards 72.9 126
Front 72 6288 yards 70.7 121
Gold 72 5991 yards
Ladies 72 5400 yards
Pink 72 4890 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kintetsu Kashikojima Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 530 360 415 405 155 450 500 197 453 3465 370 177 390 526 380 415 576 220 440 3494 6959
Regular M: 72.9/126 500 345 391 383 142 429 483 181 437 3291 351 166 374 510 364 401 541 202 426 3335 6626
Front M: 70.7/121 487 331 370 359 129 408 472 162 416 3134 330 146 354 493 345 377 525 179 405 3154 6288
Ladys W: 71.7/123 474 314 356 345 117 392 459 150 388 2995 318 130 337 481 329 363 515 163 385 3021 6016
Handicap 13 11 5 9 15 1 17 7 3 14 4 16 18 12 10 8 6 2
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1969)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, MUFG, Master, Amex, Diners & Medical Cooperative Cards
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed No (for visitors)
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kintetsu Hamajima CC
Kintetsu Hamajima Country Club
Shima, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nemu GC: #17
Nemu Golf Club
Shima, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Iseshima CC
Iseshima Country Club
Shima, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Excellent GC - Ise Futami: #11
Excellent Golf Club - Ise Futami Course
Ise, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ise CC
Ise Country Club
Tamaki, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me