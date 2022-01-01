Kintetsu Hamajima Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6824 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6824 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6378 yards
|70.7
|121
|FT
|72
|6126 yards
|69.0
|119
|LT
|72
|5695 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kintetsu Hamajima Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|373
|523
|418
|383
|173
|377
|370
|201
|575
|3393
|348
|194
|455
|555
|428
|180
|519
|366
|386
|3431
|6824
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|356
|507
|396
|361
|151
|363
|351
|173
|540
|3198
|331
|168
|421
|510
|400
|153
|497
|348
|352
|3180
|6378
|Front M: 69.0/119
|335
|498
|378
|333
|144
|350
|343
|163
|525
|3069
|322
|152
|413
|488
|389
|136
|487
|337
|333
|3057
|6126
|Ladys W: 70.2/119
|321
|478
|346
|303
|126
|329
|318
|137
|498
|2856
|301
|138
|381
|467
|357
|87
|475
|318
|315
|2839
|5695
|Handicap
|12
|6
|2
|14
|18
|4
|10
|16
|8
|13
|15
|1
|7
|3
|17
|5
|9
|11
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, MUFG, AMEX, Diners & Medical Association cards
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
