Kintetsu Hamajima Country Club - Mie, Japan

Kintetsu Hamajima Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6824 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6824 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6378 yards 70.7 121
FT 72 6126 yards 69.0 119
LT 72 5695 yards 70.2 119
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 373 523 418 383 173 377 370 201 575 3393 348 194 455 555 428 180 519 366 386 3431 6824
Regular M: 70.7/121 356 507 396 361 151 363 351 173 540 3198 331 168 421 510 400 153 497 348 352 3180 6378
Front M: 69.0/119 335 498 378 333 144 350 343 163 525 3069 322 152 413 488 389 136 487 337 333 3057 6126
Ladys W: 70.2/119 321 478 346 303 126 329 318 137 498 2856 301 138 381 467 357 87 475 318 315 2839 5695
Handicap 12 6 2 14 18 4 10 16 8 13 15 1 7 3 17 5 9 11
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, MUFG, AMEX, Diners & Medical Association cards
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Nearby Courses
Nemu GC: #17
Nemu Golf Club
Shima, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kintetsu Kashikojima CC: #15
Kintetsu Kashikojima Country Club
Shima, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Iseshima CC
Iseshima Country Club
Shima, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Excellent GC - Ise Futami: #11
Excellent Golf Club - Ise Futami Course
Ise, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ise CC
Ise Country Club
Tamaki, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
