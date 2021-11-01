Fuji Classic Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7171 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7171 yards
|Regular
|72
|6279 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5542 yards
Year Built 1995
Fairways Rye Grass
Greens Bent A2 Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Douglas Nickels (1995) Desmond Muirhead (1995)
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
