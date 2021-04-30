Narusawa Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7017 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|7017 yards
|Back
|72
|6892 yards
|Regular
|72
|6301 yards
|Gold
|72
|5455 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, VISA, MasterCard, AMEX, Saison, Diners, UFJ, UC, Toyota TS3, MUFG, KC, Rakuten
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
