Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Narusawa Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7017 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 72 7017 yards
Back 72 6892 yards
Regular 72 6301 yards
Gold 72 5455 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, VISA, MasterCard, AMEX, Saison, Diners, UFJ, UC, Toyota TS3, MUFG, KC, Rakuten
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kawaguchiko CC - South: #8
Kawaguchiko Country Club - South Course
Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawaguchiko CC - West: #3
Kawaguchiko Country Club - West Course
Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawaguchiko CC - East: #1
Kawaguchiko Country Club - East Course
Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Classic GC: #16
Fuji Classic Golf Club
Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba WEST
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba WEST Course
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Minobusan CC
Minobusan Country Club
Minobusan, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otsuki CC
Otsuki Country Club
Otsuki, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daihakone CC: #17
Daihakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Zuien CC Century Fuji
Zuien Country Club Century Fuji Course
Nambu-cho, Yamanashi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC: Clubhouse
Olympic Country Club - Gentiana Course
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me