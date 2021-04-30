Asagiri Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6871 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6871 yards
|Regular
|72
|6407 yards
|Front
|72
|5980 yards
Scorecard for Asagiri Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|539
|344
|199
|401
|365
|559
|195
|430
|353
|3385
|515
|353
|200
|435
|376
|586
|212
|372
|435
|3484
|6869
|Regular M: 71.5/122
|520
|323
|181
|394
|347
|538
|168
|400
|330
|3201
|503
|337
|167
|411
|370
|566
|181
|364
|406
|3305
|6506
|Front M: 70.7/121
|487
|309
|159
|370
|328
|519
|156
|374
|323
|3025
|493
|322
|146
|393
|357
|525
|160
|344
|361
|3101
|6126
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|454
|286
|136
|291
|309
|443
|137
|324
|258
|2638
|399
|305
|119
|305
|300
|454
|116
|256
|305
|2559
|5197
|Handicap
|15
|13
|11
|3
|17
|1
|9
|5
|7
|14
|18
|12
|6
|8
|2
|16
|10
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Asagiri Golf Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout