About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6871 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6871 yards
Regular 72 6407 yards
Front 72 5980 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asagiri Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 539 344 199 401 365 559 195 430 353 3385 515 353 200 435 376 586 212 372 435 3484 6869
Regular M: 71.5/122 520 323 181 394 347 538 168 400 330 3201 503 337 167 411 370 566 181 364 406 3305 6506
Front M: 70.7/121 487 309 159 370 328 519 156 374 323 3025 493 322 146 393 357 525 160 344 361 3101 6126
Ladies W: 67.1/113 454 286 136 291 309 443 137 324 258 2638 399 305 119 305 300 454 116 256 305 2559 5197
Handicap 15 13 11 3 17 1 9 5 7 14 18 12 6 8 2 16 10 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Asagiri Golf Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

