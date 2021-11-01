Home / Courses / Europe / Czech Republic / Prague

Twin Chapels Golf Resort - Public Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Resort/Public
Style Executive
Par 34
Length 2650 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 34 2650 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Architect Jonathan Gaunt (2019)

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Twin Chapels Golf Resort
Twin Chapels Golf Resort - Championship Course
Prague, Prague
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Black Bridge Resort
Black Bridge Resort
Prague, Prague
Resort
5.0
1
Write Review
GC Klanovice Forest: Clubhouse
Golf Club Klanovice Forest
Prague, Prague
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Zlonin GC
Golf Club Zlonin
Zlonín, Central Bohemia
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Mstětice: #15
Golf & Country Club Mstetice
Mstětice, Central Bohemia
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Hostivar: #6
Golf Club Hostivar
Prague, Prague
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Hostivar
Golf Club Hostivar - Academy Course
Prague, Prague
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Club Stará Boleslav: #7
Golf Club Stara Boleslav
Stara Boleslav, Central Bohemia
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yard Resort
Yard Resort
Předboj, Central Bohemia
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
GCC Hodkovicky
Golf & Country Club Hodkovicky
Prague, Prague
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Praha: Clubhouse
Golf Club Praha
Prague, Prague
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGA Czech National GC
View Tee Times
PGA Czech National Golf Course
Popovičky, Středočeský kraj
Semi-Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Tubac Golf Resort
Indulge Yourself Golf Package- Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Sea Marsh Coastal Lodge at Sea Palms
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Sea Palms
From $214
Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Travel Offers
Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $225
Rancho de los Caballeros Golf
Travel Offers
Rancho de los Caballeros Golf
From $200
Palm Springs Top Golf Course Package
Travel Offers
Palm Springs Top Golf Course Package
From $75
Featured Content
santa-rosa-15-construction.JPG
Articles
Keeping everyone informed is a Cool Golf Thing
Ultimate Itinerary: Tampa
Video
Ultimate Itinerary: Tampa
Saddlebrook Resort - Saddlebrook Course - hole 18
Articles
Ultimate Value: Best season to play golf in Tampa-St. Petersburg
shuttle-meadow-6-2021-us-open-qualifying.jpeg
Articles
12 notable golf courses hosting 2021 U.S. Open qualifying
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me