Twin Chapels Golf Resort - Public Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort/Public
Style Executive
Par 34
Length 2650 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|34
|2650 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Architect Jonathan Gaunt (2019)
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout