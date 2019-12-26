Frog's Breath Golf Course
Holes 9
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 33
Length 3000 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|33
|3000 yards
Year Built 1998
Architect Doug Carrick
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Walking Allowed Yes
