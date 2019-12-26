Home / Courses / Canada / Ontario / Temiskaming Shores

Frog's Breath Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 33
Length 3000 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 33 3000 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Architect Doug Carrick

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
New Liskeard GC: Aerial view
New Liskeard Golf Club
Dymond, Ontario
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Haileybury GC
Haileybury Golf Club
Haileybury, Ontario
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Club de Golf Ville-Marie
Club de Golf Ville-Marie
Ville Marie, Quebec
Public
0.0
0
Write Review

