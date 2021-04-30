A-Brand Golf - Aveland Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7002 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|B
|72
|7002 yards
|R
|72
|6556 yards
|F
|72
|5725 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLocker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout