Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Sasson Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6432 yards
Slope 134
Rating 71.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
CT 72 6432 yards 71.8 134
CT (W) 72 6432 yards 78.2 141
RT 72 6029 yards 70.0 130
RT (W) 72 6029 yards 76.0 137
LT 72 4374 yards 62.5 112
LT (W) 72 4374 yards 66.8 117

Course Details

Year Built 1965

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Otaru CC
Otaru Country Club - Old Course
Otaru, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otaru CC
Otaru Country Club - New Course
Otaru, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
A-Brand Golf - Aveland GC
A-Brand Golf - Aveland Golf Course
Yoichi, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo Bay GC
Sapporo Bay Golf Club
Ishikari, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo Fujinosawa Suzuran GC: #14
Sapporo Fujinosawa Suzuran Golf Course
Sapporo, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me