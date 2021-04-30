Sasson Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6432 yards
Slope 134
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|6432 yards
|71.8
|134
|CT (W)
|72
|6432 yards
|78.2
|141
|RT
|72
|6029 yards
|70.0
|130
|RT (W)
|72
|6029 yards
|76.0
|137
|LT
|72
|4374 yards
|62.5
|112
|LT (W)
|72
|4374 yards
|66.8
|117
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout