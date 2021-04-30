Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Chisan Zenibako Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6536 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6536 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6363 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5944 yards 69.2 117
Regular (W) 72 5944 yards 70.2 119
Ladies 72 5238 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chisan Zenibako Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 368 171 522 478 122 441 427 292 498 3319 306 212 334 663 164 244 501 432 361 3217 6536
Gold M: 70.7/121 368 171 522 457 122 428 398 292 498 3256 306 135 334 630 164 244 501 432 361 3107 6363
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 336 152 500 344 113 400 383 272 485 2985 284 119 320 609 148 238 480 413 348 2959 5944
Red W: 67.1/113 268 146 414 344 113 380 348 272 406 2691 270 95 288 530 131 238 385 327 283 2547 5238
Handicap 13 3 5 7 9 15 17 1 11 6 14 10 2 8 18 4 12 16
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
