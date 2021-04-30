Chisan Zenibako Country Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6536 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6536 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6363 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5944 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5944 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5238 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Chisan Zenibako Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|368
|171
|522
|478
|122
|441
|427
|292
|498
|3319
|306
|212
|334
|663
|164
|244
|501
|432
|361
|3217
|6536
|Gold M: 70.7/121
|368
|171
|522
|457
|122
|428
|398
|292
|498
|3256
|306
|135
|334
|630
|164
|244
|501
|432
|361
|3107
|6363
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|336
|152
|500
|344
|113
|400
|383
|272
|485
|2985
|284
|119
|320
|609
|148
|238
|480
|413
|348
|2959
|5944
|Red W: 67.1/113
|268
|146
|414
|344
|113
|380
|348
|272
|406
|2691
|270
|95
|288
|530
|131
|238
|385
|327
|283
|2547
|5238
|Handicap
|13
|3
|5
|7
|9
|15
|17
|1
|11
|6
|14
|10
|2
|8
|18
|4
|12
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
