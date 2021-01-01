Home / Courses / Europe / France / Centre

Les Bordes Golf Club - Wild Piglet Course

About

Holes 10
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland
Par 30
Length 1425 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 30 1425 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Architect Gil Hanse (2020)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No formal dressing code

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Conference Facilities, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

