Les Bordes Golf Club - Wild Piglet Course
Holes 10
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland
Par 30
Length 1425 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|30
|1425 meters
Year Built 2020
Architect Gil Hanse (2020)
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No formal dressing code
Food & BeverageBar, Grill
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Conference Facilities, Locker Rooms
