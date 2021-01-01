Home / Courses / USA / Texas / Driftwood

Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tom Fazio (2020)

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper attire is required.

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Grey Rock GC: #5
View Tee Times
Grey Rock Golf Club
Austin, Texas
Public
4.1092705882
415
Write Review
Quicksand GC: #17
Quicksand Golf Course
Wimberley, Texas
Semi-Private
3.6582
79
Write Review
Plum Creek GC
Plum Creek Golf Club
Kyle, Texas
Public
3.5695705882
20
Write Review
Omni Barton Creek Resort - Fazio Canyons
Omni Barton Creek Resort - Fazio Canyons Course
Austin, Texas
Private/Resort
4.875
5
Write Review
Spanish Oaks GC
Spanish Oaks Golf Course
Bee Cave, Texas
Private
5.0
4
Write Review
Onion Creek Club
North at Onion Creek Club
Austin, Texas
Private
3.6324571429
118
Write Review
Onion Creek Club
Original at Onion Creek Club
Austin, Texas
Private
3.6324571429
118
Write Review
Falconhead GC
View Tee Times
Falconhead Golf Club
Austin, Texas
Public
4.2764470588
507
Write Review
Lost Creek CC
Lost Creek Country Club
Austin, Texas
Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Barton Creek Resort - Crenshaw Cliffside
Omni Barton Creek Resort - Crenshaw Cliffside Course
Austin, Texas
Private/Resort
4.8529411765
10
Write Review
Hills of Lakeway CC
The Hills of Lakeway Country Club - Flintrock Falls Course
Austin, Texas
Private
4.3333
3
Write Review
Barton Creek Resort - Fazio Foothills
Omni Barton Creek Resort - Fazio Foothills Course
Austin, Texas
Private/Resort
4.7588235294
12
Write Review

