Putting Horse Ranch - 3-Hole Course
About
Holes 3
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Putting Horse Ranch
Powered by GolfNow.com
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Spruce Grove, Alberta
Semi-Private
Stay & Play Offers
From $359
Valid dates: Mar 06, 2021 - Apr 05, 2021
Talamore Signature Package | Starting at $359 per Person, Weekday
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout