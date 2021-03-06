Home / Courses / Canada / Alberta / Spruce Grove

Putting Horse Ranch - 3-Hole Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 3
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Putting Horse Ranch
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Putting Horse Ranch
View Tee Times
Putting Horse Ranch - Par 70 Putting Course
Spruce Grove, Alberta
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Links at Spruce Grove
Links at Spruce Grove
Spruce Grove, Alberta
Public
4.1666666667
2
Write Review
Deer Meadows GC
Deer Meadows Golf Club
Spruce Grove, Alberta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Edmonton Springs GC
Edmonton Springs Golf Course
Spruce Grove, Alberta
Public
2.9834823529
61
Write Review
Meadowview GCC: Aerial
Meadowview Golf & Country Club
Sturgeon County, Alberta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Duffy's Challenge
Duffy's Challenge
Stony Plain, Alberta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Stony Plain GC
Stony Plain Golf Course
Stony Plain, Alberta
Public
4.0
1
Write Review
Ranch GCC
Ranch Golf and Country Club
Acheson, Alberta
Semi-Private
3.5882352941
7
Write Review
Sandpiper GCC
Sandpiper Golf and Country Club
Sturgeon County, Alberta
Public
3.3193142857
18
Write Review
Calahoo Hills GC
Calahoo Hills Golf Course
Calahoo, Alberta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Indian Lakes GC
Indian Lakes Golf Club
Enoch, Alberta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Dragons Head Par 3 GC
Dragons Head Par 3 Golf Club
Edmonton, Alberta
Public
4.0
1
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Talamore Golf Club – Voted #1 Golf Advisor’s 2021 Golfers’ Choice Best of NC
Talamore Signature Package
From $359
Valid dates: Mar 06, 2021 - Apr 05, 2021
Talamore Signature Package | Starting at $359 per Person, Weekday
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Travel Offers
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
Black Lake Golf Club
Travel Offers
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Desert Duo at TPC Scottsdale
Travel Offers
Desert Duo at TPC Scottsdale
From $655
Featured Content
Augusta National - 12th hole
Articles
Flipping the script: Augusta National among many courses to reverse nines through the years
LPGA Drive On Championship - Final Round
Articles
Can you really replicate the holes of Augusta National? These courses have tried
Portmarnock Golf Club - yellow course
Articles
The 9 best 'bonus' nines in golf
pga-national-staples-5a.jpg
Articles
This unorthodox suggested tee area is a Cool Golf Thing
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me