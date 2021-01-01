Wardell Sports & Recreation Club
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 62
Length 3129 yards
Slope 92
Rating 64.2
Also known as Wardell District Social Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Ladies (18-hole)
|62
|3129 yards
|64.2
|92
|Men (18-hole)
|62
|3129 yards
|62.3
|90
Scorecard for Wardell Social Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 62.3/90
|254
|303
|202
|131
|202
|119
|95
|136
|106
|1548
|3129
|Ladies W: 64.2/92
|254
|303
|202
|131
|202
|119
|95
|136
|106
|1548
|3129
|Handicap
|5
|1
|7
|13
|3
|15
|17
|9
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|31
|62
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available SportsFootGolf
Course Layout