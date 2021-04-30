Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Biwako Country Club - Ritto/Mikami Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6950 yards
Slope 134
Rating 74.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back T 72 6950 yards 74.1 134
Back T (W) 72 6950 yards 80.0 145
Regular T (W) 72 6600 yards 78.2 140
Regular T 72 6600 yards 72.6 131
Back C (W) 72 6549 yards 77.7 140
Back C 72 6549 yards 72.2 131
Front T (W) 72 6236 yards 76.1 136
Front T 72 6236 yards 70.7 127
Regular C 72 6217 yards 70.8 127
Regular C (W) 72 6217 yards 75.9 136
Front C 72 5880 yards 69.1 124
Front C (W) 72 5880 yards 74.0 132
Ladies T (W) 72 5433 yards 71.5 127
Ladies T 72 5433 yards 67.0 119
Ladies C 72 5117 yards 65.6 116
Ladies C (W) 72 5117 yards 69.8 123

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1959)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Jacuzzi

Reviews

