Biwako Country Club - Ritto/Mikami Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6950 yards
Slope 134
Rating 74.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back T
|72
|6950 yards
|74.1
|134
|Back T (W)
|72
|6950 yards
|80.0
|145
|Regular T (W)
|72
|6600 yards
|78.2
|140
|Regular T
|72
|6600 yards
|72.6
|131
|Back C (W)
|72
|6549 yards
|77.7
|140
|Back C
|72
|6549 yards
|72.2
|131
|Front T (W)
|72
|6236 yards
|76.1
|136
|Front T
|72
|6236 yards
|70.7
|127
|Regular C
|72
|6217 yards
|70.8
|127
|Regular C (W)
|72
|6217 yards
|75.9
|136
|Front C
|72
|5880 yards
|69.1
|124
|Front C (W)
|72
|5880 yards
|74.0
|132
|Ladies T (W)
|72
|5433 yards
|71.5
|127
|Ladies T
|72
|5433 yards
|67.0
|119
|Ladies C
|72
|5117 yards
|65.6
|116
|Ladies C (W)
|72
|5117 yards
|69.8
|123
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1959)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesJacuzzi
